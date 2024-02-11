The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Are new rules for antique firearms a step forward or a step backwards?

By Samuel Diprose-Adams
February 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to laws around pre-1900 firearms mean owners have to register their guns, sell them or surrender them to police for destruction, like these guns were in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Changes to laws around pre-1900 firearms mean owners have to register their guns, sell them or surrender them to police for destruction, like these guns were in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

On 18 January Tasmania Police announced the revocation of Exemption number 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.