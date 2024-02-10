Rescue chopper kept busy as police make a plea to remote-area venturers

A spate of rescue incidents has prompted police to urge people entering Tasmania's wilderness areas to take emergency communication equipment.
"Being able to call for help and have your location identified by the authorities allows rescue authorities to dispatch the appropriate resources in a timely fashion to get assistance to those who need it as soon as possible," police said.
They commented after the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to three remote-area incidents involving walkers within three hours on February 10.
They involved:
The helicopter found the Mount Roland walker and he was taken to safety.
The chopper flew the Scotts Peak Dam walker to the Royal Hobart Hospital for treatment.
It found the lost walkers and flew them to safety.
They were not injured.
Australian Search and Rescue told police of two of the incidents.
The Mount Roland walker rang police.
"Tasmania Police would like to take this opportunity to express how important it is, when venturing into Tasmania's wilderness, that people are equipped with emergency communication equipment," they said.
