Alleged arson attack destroys Riverside home, damages vehicles

A woman will face court on an arson charge after a house was destroyed and two cars were severely damaged in a late night fire at Riverside.
Police and other emergency services were called to the house at 41 Pomona Road about 11.15pm on Saturday, February 10.
Crews from the Launceston, Rocherlea, Prospect and Ravenswood fire stations were deployed to fight the blaze, which had fully engulfed the house by the time firefighters arrived.
Police said the residents were not home at the time, and nobody was injured in the fire.
Two vehicles in the property's driveway were severely damaged, and the house was completely destroyed.
Police estimated the damage to be $500,000.
The alleged offender, a 21-year-old woman from Riverside, was charged with arson early the following morning.
There have been several structure fires across the Launceston area over the past week, including a shed fire at St Leonards police also believed was deliberately lit.
Others included a fire in a hay shed at Campbell Town, a blaze that destroyed a house at Carrick, and minor fires at Newnham and Hadspen.
Anybody with information about the Riverside fire is asked to phone police on 131 444, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
