Alleged arson attack destroys Riverside home, damages vehicles

Joe Colbrook
Updated February 11 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 11:00am
A home at Pomona Road, Riverside was destroyed by what police allege was an arson attack. Picture by Craig George
A woman will face court on an arson charge after a house was destroyed and two cars were severely damaged in a late night fire at Riverside.

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

