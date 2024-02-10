Major upsets as TCL's top-two sides taste unlikely defeats on big day

A pair of the Tasmanian Cricket League's bottom three teams created major upsets on Saturday.
Perth and Legana defeated the league's top two sides - Hadspen and Evandale Panthers - to create an intriguing ladder situation going into the final three rounds.
Perth's Mohamed Ahasan Moosal Kalim was the hero for the Demons, scoring a final-ball two to cause the upset.
Batting first, Hadspen made 209 - led by the reliable Tristan Weeks 69.
However, the coach's middle order were the only other ones to make starts as Will Siemsen (30 off 29 balls), captain Ethan Conway (29 off 31) and Nick Price (28 off 35) produced quick-fire knocks.
Conway's departure sparked a collapse of 6-29, led by Andrew Rigby's 4-27 and Rila Rizvy's 3-37.
A first-wicket partnership 76 between Chris Collins (41) and Zakhan Nizar (57 off 52) set the tone before Nizar was dismissed.
Collins set about working with the rest of the side but it was Perth's lower order that did the digging as Rizvy (34 off 26) and Matthew Rigby (27 off 22) but them in the position for Kalim's match-finishing innings.
Price backed up his batting effort with 4-48 off eight.
Over at Legana, the club's inaugural First Nations day provided something the Durhams wont forget for a while.
Following a welcome to country from Legana club stalwarts Brad Maynard and Tony Burgess - Evandale made 7-251 as captain-coach Jonty Manktelow scored his second century for the season.
The reigning Jason Savage Medallist hit a run-a-ball 115 but struggled for partners, with Doug Ryan's 36 off 35 balls the next top score.
Mike Dunn (2-36) took early wickets for the home side, while Dylan Sharman's 2-43 included the key wicket of Manktelow.
Legana took on the chase as several batters contributed to the side's third win of the season.
Oliver Hadley found the best time to produce his highest score of the season - hitting 67 off 85.
Amritpal Singh joined him as a half-centurion with 56, while hard-hitting knocks by captain Hayden Fenton (32* off 24) and Robindeep Singh (28 off 19) were crucial.
League-leading spinner Sam McLean was once again his side's best bowler with 3-39 off eight.
What looked like the league's best match on paper in the lead-up still proved to be a cracking contest as Longford pushed closer to second place with a three-wicket win over Trevallyn.
As was the theme of the day, chasing proved successful for the Tigers as they bettered Trevallyn's score of 9-189.
Captain Matthew Kerrison led from the front for Trevallyn, making a run-a-ball 67 as the rest of his team all made starts.
Seven players made double figures while Longford's bowling was once again shared around, with all bowlers taking wickets.
Richard Howe (2-36), Callum Harrison (2-40) and Jessie Arnol (2-41) were the side's multiple wicket-takers.
Josh Adams (53) joined Kerrison in reaching a half-century from the opening position and was backed up by inclusion Greg Bishop's unbeaten 32 and Harrison's 29.
The Kerrison brothers were the leading bowlers as Matthew took 3-35 and Alex 2-25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.