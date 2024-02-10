'A shemozzle': Residents blast sound barrier inaction

More than six months after petitioning the council and state government for a sound barrier to be rebuilt along the Midland Highway, South Launceston residents say they have been left hung out to dry.
However, the state government says several trees have been planted to improve the area's amenity.
Resident Alison Emery said the community had "jumped through all the hoops" to try and reinstate the sound barrier that was removed to make way for a car park at Door of Hope.
"This whole experience for us has just been a shemozzle," Ms Emery said.
"We're not against anything going on in the church, it's good for the community.
"But to take away infrastructure that was already there to make way for this and not replace it, that's our main issue."
Ms Emery had appealed the issue to the council and Planning Minister Michael Ferguson to rectify the issue.
In building the car park, parts of an earthen embankment and trees originally owned by the state government and used as a wildlife corridor were removed.
Trees have been planted around the car park's perimeter, however resident Trudi Quinn said these were no replacement for the original barrier and the onus was on the state government to fix the problem.
"At four o'clock in the morning the log trucks start, and obviously it's the main corridor through to our capital city," Ms Quinn said.
"It's coming up through the floors, I'm putting things over the top of floor drains to try and stop the noise coming up.
"Ultimately I think this is something the government needs to look at. They've caused an issue, they need to fix it."
Ms Quinn said she had tried to arrange a meeting with Mr Ferguson, however in September she was told by the minister's staff he had a letter to residents prepared, but was re-drafting it.
The resident said she had heard nothing about the letter, nor the results of sound monitoring by the Department of State Growth, since.
A Tasmanian Government spokesman said a new sound barrier was not on the cards.
"Expert advice from the Department of State Growth is that a sound wall is not recommended," they said.
"In response to this advice the Minister instructed the department to take action to vegetate the area.
"Mature trees have now been planted at the location which is expected to improve the amenity of the area for local residents."
Bass Labor MP Michelle O'Byrne said residents had reached their wits' end, and several questions lingered over the decision to not install more sound mitigation.
"Any government has an obligation to ensure that residents are not only fully consulted, but also that appropriate mitigation is put in place," Ms O'Byrne said.
"What advice are they relying on? Is it because it is impossible to create a sound barrier, or do they just choose not to create a sound barrier?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.