Toy gun lands man in court after 'isolated' incident at George Town

A man is set to face court after an incident at George Town involving a toy gun.
Police said they received several reports of an armed person near Bathurst Street, George Town on the morning of Friday, February 9.
Officers responded, and police said the 25-year-old George Town resident was later arrested at a private home where they found the modified toy gun.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which police said was isolated.
The man was charged that evening, and is now set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 29.
Any witnesses to the incident, or anybody with further information is urged to contact George Town Police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
Quote reference number OR735214.
