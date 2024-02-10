Latest Rotary peace pole unveiled at Beauty Point Uniting Church

On Saturday, West Tamar Rotary unveiled a peace pole at Beauty Point Uniting Church as part of its 100 Peace Pole Project.
The project is in celebration of the centenary of Rotary in Tasmania and was launched by the Rotary Club of Canberra Burley Griffin.
Rotary is a global network helping to "advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty".
The aim of the project is to donate 100 peace poles to various schools, community groups and not-for-profit organisations.
While all of the Rotary peace poles feature the phrase "may peace prevail on earth" in multiple languages, this newest addition is the first peace pole in Tasmania to feature Auslan and braille. Tongan is also included on this peace pole to honour those who have moved and worked in the community for many years.
"People like us don't need to be reminded how important peace is. Unfortunately, it's the leaders of the countries who need the reminder," West Tamar Rotary President Kathryn Darlow said.
Chairperson of the congregation Peter Grayson-Weeks said this peace pole is dedicated to Beauty Point Uniting Church and the surrounding community.
Michael Alleyn, who built and installed the peace pole, called the deep-rooted history and origin of them "very emotional".
"After the Second World War, a memorial in Hiroshima was erected and the ashes of virtually everything was placed in that. And at the front of it, they placed a pole with messages of peace on it," he said.
The peace pole originates from Hiroshima, Japan, 1955, an aims to spread a message of peace throughout the world.
