Legana oval project 'has not received any complaints' about dust since 2023

Three months out from its planned completion date, a full-sized sports oval in Legana has begun to take shape, but it has drawn the ire of its neighbours.
The West Tamar Council issued a stop work order before Christmas 2023 on the $2.5 million project due to dust complaints.
The large amounts of soil and gravel brought to the new oval had created dust clouds, disrupting nearby residents and workers.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the council issued a stop work order "until such a time as the workers complied with the environmental management plan that was approved for the project."
Work has restarted and the build remains on track and will be completed by early May, with initial works to include four light towers, a cricket pitch, and perimeter fencing.
A local business owner who wished to remain anonymous said the dust often covered their company cars in the early weeks of construction.
Councillor Holmdahl said minimising the issue for such a large project was challenging.
"The reality is, you can't build a new sports ground without bringing in substantial amounts of soil and gravel," she said.
"However, the benefits to the broader community, as well as to the students who will attend the new Legana Primary School once the oval is complete, will be significant."
Several measures were put in place to control the dust, including the use of water trucks and sprinkler systems.
The mayor said the council hadn't received any complaints about the dust in the two months since.
"Our officers continue to monitor the site on a daily basis and will work with contractors undertaking the construction of the school precinct for the Department of Education to manage dust control on that particular site," Cr Holmdahl said.
The oval is being built next to the new Legana Primary School, which is planned to open sometime in 2025.
Minister for Education, Children and Youth Roger Jaensch said it would be a wonderful asset for the community.
"The new Legana Primary School will support one of the fastest growing areas in the state and provide greater opportunities for future generations of learners," he said.
The oval is planned to be available for the broader community outside of school hours.
