George Town set for major expansion with new 'cost-effective' subdivision

A new subdivision will soon begin construction in George Town as the municipality undergoes a major expansion.
Forty-five lots will be built in the town's north, 25 of which have already been sold without going to market.
Director of Tas City Building Steve Simeoni said the development had "been on the cards for three years".
"The council here in George Town is pretty progressive, so that helped us with our decision to develop here," he said.
While a variety of houses will be built off Friend Street, the development was designed as an entry point for new home owners, boasting an average lot price of $145,000.
Mr Simeoni said the "cost-effective blocks" would support George Town's continued development, with three more builds from Tas City Building lodged with the council for approval.
The director said work could begin in the next three to four months, with just 15 lots still for sale.
"We're going to keep some for ourselves as we see the opportunity in George Town," Mr Simeoni said.
Minister for Planning Michael Ferguson said the town's growing population demanded more housing.
"This new subdivision is generating work for the local building and construction industry, providing homes for families, stimulating the local economy and supporting further investment in the Northern region," he said.
"These blocks are going to add to the pipeline of land which we know is so important so that we can develop and deliver more housing for Tasmanians."
Mr Ferguson said the development came about thanks to the government's statewide planning reforms.
"Unlike in the past where we had 29 separate schemes, we now have a unified Tasmanian scheme," he said.
"One by one the councils are getting on board with what we call their local schedule, George Town is one of those.
"There's a number of councils that have been slower and they are still not delivering on those benefits to their local communities."
