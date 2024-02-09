Tasmanian majority in announced Glover Prize 2024 finalists

The judges for this year's Glover Prize - Australia's most sought after landscape art honour - have announced the award's 42 finalists, which includes a majority of Tasmanians.
Adjudicators Rick Amor - a renowned Melbourne-based artist - Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery director Mary Mulcahy and Sydney gallerist Ralph Hobbs whittled down the record-breaking number of entries into a field of stand out artworks on Friday, February 9.
The paintings were chosen as exemplary representations of the Tasmanian landscape, handpicked from a diverse pool of artists spanning Australia and other countries like the UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Japan and Switzerland.
"Viewing the 740 entrants for the Glover Art Prize and selecting the finalists was a very enjoyable task," judge Mary Mulcahy said.
"The entries were of an extremely high standard which means it was also very challenging.
"The artworks illustrate the myriad of ways that Tasmania and its landscape can be experienced and viewed, and the variety of the artists' individual interpretations and approaches is sure to promote many interesting conversations."
This year's 42 finalists for the $75,000 acquisitive prize are all Australian, with Tasmania the most-represented state with 22 painters, while nine come from New South Wales, five from Victoria, four from South Australia, and one a piece from Queensland and Western Australia.
A few familiar faces are among the 42 finalists, including four previous Glover Prize winners - like the controversial Rodney Pople and two-time winner David Keeling - and a number of northern artists like Tony Smibert and Brad Quinn.
The judging panel will reveal the winner of the Glover Prize on Friday, March 8, with an exhibition of the works beginning at the historic Falls Park Pavillion in Evandale on March 9.
Visitors will have the chance to cast their votes for preferred artworks for a number of minor prizes, like the People's Choice and Children's Choice Awards, which will be announced March 17.
The Glover Prize exhibition of these and the winning artwork will begin from Saturday, March 9, to Sunday, March 17, at the Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale.
The full Glover Prize finalists:
