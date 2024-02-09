Weekly wrap: New names to follow and having your say on our stories

G'day readers,
I often get complaints from our readers who ask why they can't comment on stories we post on our Facebook page.
I have explained this before to our readers, but it is worth doing that again.
If you were to write something offensive or defamatory in your comment on one of our stories, we're legally responsible. It's that simple. And that is risky.
A High Court ruling made media publishers responsible for third-party comments on their social posts. So, we are simply playing by the rules.
However, I have a solution for those who want to engage with us and comment on our stories.
Our website has a fully moderated comments section that is underneath all of our stories. So you can comment. The rules still apply about saying defamatory things, but our website is a safe space for readers to comment, and I encourage those of you who would like to comment to do so.
In other news.
This week we had two news journalists join our team. Aaron Smith and Annika Rhoades. Aaron has just completed a cadetship with ACM and Annika is beginning her career as a cadet with us. Both are good young people with talent, keep an eye out for their bylines.
Aaron also reported on a team of four high schoolers who will put their STEM skills to the test at the 2024 Australian F1 in Schools national competition.
Our readers are telling us the love a good real-estate yarn. Hamish Geale reports that a 160-year-old CBD home built by one of Launceston's most famous builders has been listed for sale.
Duncan Bailey has given us a yarn (pun intended) about Knits, Needles and Wool owner Kathy Thomas, it is a lovely story.
Here's a David Pope to give you a giggle.
Well, I'll leave you to your reading. And don't forget to comment beneath the stories on our website.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
