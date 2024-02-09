Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra engages school children with interactive concert

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra held a free concert for primary school children yesterday at Scotch Oakburn College.
At yesterday's concert, music and band students from Glen Dhu Primary School years 3-6 engaged with the Mini TSO ensemble, which featured one of each orchestral instrument.
The school concert is included in the TSO's first ever northern residency as part of their 2024 season. Also included in their program will be public performances, community rehearsals, workshops and masterclasses.
"Most of the children in the group that we brought hadn't heard an orchestra before. So being able to hear a miniature orchestra and hear that sound is fantastic for them," Glen Dhu Primary School music teacher Kim Allen said.
"I think children need to see themselves in that role and what they can be. They'll go out in the playground and they'll roleplay all of that. And then when they have the opportunity, they're more likely to take it up."
The school children could be seen conducting and dancing in their seats during the performance, or yelling out lyrics to the popular television show theme songs.
There were a variety of responses when the children were asked what their favourite instrument was - trumpet, double bass, bassoon, harp, drums, violin, viola, and bass, to name a few.
TSO Director Artistic Development Kim Waldock programmed and pioneered the concert. As a former music teacher, Ms Waldock believes it is important to help children to engage with orchestral music - and to realise that it is much more integrated into our everyday lives than we might think.
"It's important for them to understand that art music - orchestra music - is part of life. It's all in the films, it's on TV, it's everywhere," Ms Waldock said.
"And it's part of reaching the whole community, because we don't just want to reach the hardcore music lovers - we want to reach families. It's been terrific to engage with all parts of the community while we're here."
By introducing children to orchestral music through these concerts, Ms Waldock hopes to encourage children and give them something to aspire to.
