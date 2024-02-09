The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra engages school children with interactive concert

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
February 10 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Pickersgill, 10, and Milly Merritt, 11, of the Newstead Christian School meet Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra principal violinist Jennifer Owen. Picture by Paul Scambler
William Pickersgill, 10, and Milly Merritt, 11, of the Newstead Christian School meet Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra principal violinist Jennifer Owen. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra held a free concert for primary school children yesterday at Scotch Oakburn College.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.