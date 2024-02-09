Steindl, JackJumpers out to secure playoffs berth against bogey side

The Tasmania JackJumpers visit last-placed South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday with one clear equation - win and they're in.
Despite sitting in 10th on the NBL ladder, their Victorian opponents are no pushovers, winning 10 of their 26 games, just two less than fourth-placed Illawarra and four fewer than the JackJumpers.
They have also beaten Tasmania on both previous occasions this season.
It's for these reasons that captain Clint Steindl said the JackJumpers' focus has not strayed from their upcoming opponents.
"You look at their past couple of results with the guys that they've had out and the young guys that they've played, they're playing very well," he said.
"A lot of those young guys are out there swinging with no consequences, they're shooting the ball well, they've got the green light, they're making plays and you can see them rally around each other.
"They're going to have their tails up no matter who they put out on that floor."
That being said, Steindl was confident Tasmania's recent form - they have won three of their last four games - demonstrated that they were up to the task.
"We've got a bit of momentum, especially off last weekend with the two wins, and going into tomorrow night we want to build on that momentum and if we get finals with the win from it, then wonderful," he said.
Steindl, who has shot at 53 per cent from beyond the arc this season, identified the tweaks in their game which had led to this purple patch.
"A lot of that has come down to our discipline on both ends of the floor in terms of the shot selection and keeping teams off the free-throw line. For the most part of the season, that has been our achilles heel," he said.
Assistant coach Jack Fleming added to Steindl's sentiment, saying that defensively-solid basketball was the key to success during the post-season.
"We're happy to be sitting second defensively and we're looking to continue to hang our hat on that, because since [Scott Roth's] been here, that's been our backbone," Fleming said.
"We know that it'll be important coming into play-ins and finals and those type of games.
"[The Phoenix are] one of the teams that do the best job of getting to the foul line, so it's going to be a continual focus throughout the rest of the season for us, but we're happy to have tidied up some of the avoidable fouls in terms of just getting our hands out and being physical with our chests."
Following the 5.30pm clash with the Phoenix, the JackJumpers return to the Derwent Entertainment Centre for their final game of the season against Perth Wildcats on Saturday, February 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.