House destroyed by fire near Carrick

A fire at a home near Carrick today was totally destroyed by fire despite the efforts of a number of fire crews.
The house on the corner of Meander Valley Rd and Illawarra Rd is believed to have been worth $600-$700,000.
Tasmania Fire Service received a call at 10.48am and on arrival the crews found the single-story house to be fully involved in fire.
Crews from Launceston, Hadspen, Carrick, Prospect Vale and Westbury are currently in attendance.
Senior station officer Ben Wilson said a passerby had called the TFS.
He said crews were hampered by a shortage of water and volunteer crews were required to ferry water in.
"At this stage it is still under investigation but the building looks as though it will be a total loss," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson could not comment on whether the homeowner was present when the fire started.
A neighbour said that she saw black smoke and a number of explosions.
They said that they heard a voice calling a dog's name.
