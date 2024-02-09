Leonardo DiCaprio weighs into Tasmanian issues

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio says native logging in Tasmania, and across Australia, should end.
On an Instagram post to his 62 million followers, DiCaprio has shared a photo of the Swift Parrot and discussed an injunction granted by the Supreme Court of Tasmania that prevents logging in Tasmanian forests to protect parrot nesting sites.
"Only an estimated 750 Swift Parrots remain, yet forest destruction has continued in their sole breeding sites in eastern Tasmania," DiCaprio writes.
"The Australian government has promised that it will prevent any new extinctions. Conservationists continue to encourage them to uphold their zero extinction commitment.
"The only way to protect the Swift Parrot, and hundreds of other threatened Australian forest species, is to end native forest logging across Australia and Tasmania."
Conservationist Bob Brown said he was delighted to see the actor's involvement to end native forest logging.
"Leonardo DiCaprio has put Tasmania on the map big time, and the plight of the Swift Parrot is now well and truly global," Mr Brown said.
"We are inviting Leonardo to Tasmania to see this beautiful island, its forests and wildlife for himself," he said.
Bob Brown Foundation's Jenny Weber said the organisation was blockading forests and logging schedules to protect the parrot's breeding habitat.
"We have secured an interim injunction on logging in breeding habitat that was happening at the end of last year while the parrots were in the same forests. Across the critically endangered parrot's breeding habitat, there are many forests threatened by logging when they need to be in secure conservation reserves now."
