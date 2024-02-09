Developing Rockettes building 'best platform' for success

Playing their final game of the season at Riverside's Windsor Park, Westbury were in high spirits on Thursday night.
While the Blues proved too strong in the end, the visitors were enthusiastic with encouragement following every wicket taken and every run scored.
"We have a couple of goals, obviously to improve, but also to have fun, and hopefully to play again next year," coach Aiden Bennett said.
"They certainly make me feel old - which I'm not exactly - but they're all friends, they're all young, they're full of energy and they seem to thrive around each other, which is awesome."
With Bennett estimating the squad's average age to be between 16-17, he said their approach to matches was different to that of winning and losing, instead looking for smaller signs of improvement.
Whether it's batting their 20 overs out (they did that against South for the first time ever this season), reducing the number of extras they bowl or taking more wickets, Bennett said the group have developed "in leaps and bounds".
"The way I look at it, we've got probably the best platform, we've got 10-11 girls who are all super young ... so as a base, I think we're really set out and if they can play the next two or three years together, I think it's a really positive future," he said.
For proof of concept, Bennett pointed to the success of 15-year-old Charlotte Clayton, who despite playing for a team which has not bowled out a team all season, sits second in the league's highest wicket-takers with 16 at an average of 9.38.
With 15 more games under the belt for the youthful side, Bennett said the focus for next season as they aim for more wins will be to bring in some more experience.
"Last year we had Stacey Norton-Smith who was big for us and whether or not we can get her back, she's got work commitments, that would be great," he said.
"If not we'll look to try and find some more seniority. Cassie Walker coming over from Bracknell has provided a bit of experience as well, but she can't necessarily play every game, so we'll try and find some senior players who can play every game, just to help lead the girls."
Launceston host South Launceston at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday which marks the conclusion of the Cricket North women's regular season, with finals beginning Saturday, February 17.
