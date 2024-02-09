A place to call home: Program helps youth leaving shelters get back on track

Youth homelessness is at a critical point in Launceston, however an initiative by the Karinya Young Women's Service will provide another path to stability for those doing it rough.
The Karinya Youth Transitional Tenancy (KYTT) program will provide 16 beds across 12 properties to young people leaving crisis accommodation and moving to a more stable living situation.
Karinya Young Women's Service chief executive officer Jane Gaetani-Black said KYTT participants would have stable accommodation for two years, being given intensive wraparound support along the way.
"We are wanting to provide exit options for young people leaving shelters," Ms Gaetani-Black said.
"We're seeing a 500 bed-night increase on the previous financial year.
"COVID-19 had some sort of influence, but also the increase is coming from cost of living pressures, family breakdown and the increasing levels of mental health that are being reported in young people as well."
The properties are available to those aged between 16 and 24 years old, and in some cases their siblings, and while there the residents will have access to a range of health, education and employment services.
The three-year pilot program is funded by the Tasmanian Community Fund (TCF) to the tune of $450,0000.
TCF chairwoman Sally Darke said the program "aligned closely" with the fund's vision of driving change in Tasmanian communities.
She said the money gave Karinya Young Women's Service a "real go" at driving change and removing barriers to learning - one of TCF's priorities.
"This isn't just about crisis accommodation," Ms Darke said.
"This is about a longer-term approach to providing a home, that also then allows for the other services to be provided around that, and that is a really exciting opportunity.
"We know that one of the large barriers to leaning is around homes and being homeless. If you are without a home and without a bed, it is really hard to stay engaged in learning."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.