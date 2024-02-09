The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Coles-brand bottleshop opens in Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson, Coles Liquor's Steve Hugginson and First Choice Liquor Market Launceston store manager Aaron Huisman. Pictures by Hamish Geale, Phillip Biggs
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson, Coles Liquor's Steve Hugginson and First Choice Liquor Market Launceston store manager Aaron Huisman. Pictures by Hamish Geale, Phillip Biggs

Launceston's newest bottleshop didn't have to wait long for its first customers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.