New Coles-brand bottleshop opens in Launceston

Launceston's newest bottleshop didn't have to wait long for its first customers.
First Choice Liquor Market made its first transaction shortly after its 9am opening on Friday, bringing life back to a building that had sat vacant for six years.
The Bathurst Street site had been used only as an election polling station since Video City closed its doors in February 2018.
But the $13.25 million sale of the three-pronged retail site at 59-67 Bathurst Street in mid-2022 paved the way for First Choice's first Tasmanian store.
"It's been a long time coming for us," said Steve Hugginson, Coles Liquor's general manager of operations and supply chain.
"We chose Launceston because we haven't had any coverage here.
"Down in Hobart we've got two Liquorland stores, but we wanted to have a footprint in Launceston as well and the opportunity for this fantastic site came up.
"It's too big to be a Liquorland, and the opportunity to put a First Choice on the ground with even better range and more local products was too good an opportunity to miss."
Some old DVDs - remnants of the building's former tenant - were found in the back office when the First Choice refit began late last year.
Mr Hugginson said the store would feature 350-plus beers, wines and spirits from 80 different Tasmanian suppliers, including several zero-alcohol options.
"We've had customers that have said 'I've been coming in to check every couple of days if you're open yet'," he said.
"It's been a couple of years in the making and it's really been the last 12 weeks where we've come into the store to fit it out, clean it up, install the refrigeration ... and get it ready for today."
The new store has plenty of competition in the Launceston CBD.
There are six other nearby outlets in a 750-metre radius including Crown Cellars, 9-11, BWS, Cellarbrations, the Pizza Pub and Dan Murphy's, which took over Bathurst Street's former Officeworks site in 2016.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the store's arrival was a win for job creation and consumer choice.
"I think that's the pleasing thing about this investment ... they've actually taken something of a vacant eyesore and invested in it and created 15 jobs," Mr Ferguson said.
"It's going to bring that economic activity back to this part of Launceston and it sends a clear message that vacant real estate is being occupied again.
"The choice for consumers is obviously really positive, and I'm particularly in favour of the focus on Tasmanian product in the shop because that will benefit the broader industry."
The Launceston store, which joins nearly 100 other First Choice outlets across the country, will be open seven days a week.
