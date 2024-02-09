The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Opinion

Palestinians not happy with Albanese government's stance on Gaza War

By Dr. Adel Yousif
February 10 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pro Palestine protesters march in the Canberra Centre to mark the 100th day since the war in Gaza started. Picture: Keegan Carroll
Pro Palestine protesters march in the Canberra Centre to mark the 100th day since the war in Gaza started. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Despite unrelenting Israeli bombing and terrible violence against civilians in Gaza with scores of thousands killed, the Albanese government has refused to support the United Nations International Court of Justice ruling. Its failure to condemn the mass murder and indiscriminate killing speaks volumes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.