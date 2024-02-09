Palestinians not happy with Albanese government's stance on Gaza War

This is because the violence "did not occur in a vacuum". Indeed, there would be no Hamas if there was no Israel. The violence was precipitated by the incessant atrocities and dehumanisation committed by the settler colonisation project that Israelis have been carrying out since before Israel's creation in 1948. Scores of thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been maimed and killed. Acts of terror such as extrajudicial killings, massacres and erasure of whole villages and towns committed by the heavily armed Israeli militia, army and settlers has been well documented. Israel forcing 2.3 million Palestinians to live in an 18 year (since 2006) continuing blockade of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment of a civilian population, a war crime.