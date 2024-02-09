Palestinians not happy with Albanese government's stance on Gaza War

Despite unrelenting Israeli bombing and terrible violence against civilians in Gaza with scores of thousands killed, the Albanese government has refused to support the United Nations International Court of Justice ruling. Its failure to condemn the mass murder and indiscriminate killing speaks volumes.
This has been amplified by our foreign minister Penny Wong informing the Israeli president Herzog and other Israeli leaders that Australia stood "in solidarity" with Israel.
Conversely, the Foreign Minister announced an immediate pause in the $6 million Gaza aid package, because out of 13,000 Palestinian U.N workers, Israel alleges without proof that 12 were involved in the October 7 attack. Is this a calculated decision on behalf of 'like-minded countries' designed to divert attention from the ongoing Israeli crimes against humanity?
Our government quite rightly expressed horror at the act perpetrated by Hamas towards Israelis. However, the complete absence of context for the outbreak of violence and immediate alignment with Israel, without accountability is shocking.
This is because the violence "did not occur in a vacuum". Indeed, there would be no Hamas if there was no Israel. The violence was precipitated by the incessant atrocities and dehumanisation committed by the settler colonisation project that Israelis have been carrying out since before Israel's creation in 1948. Scores of thousands of Palestinian men, women and children have been maimed and killed. Acts of terror such as extrajudicial killings, massacres and erasure of whole villages and towns committed by the heavily armed Israeli militia, army and settlers has been well documented. Israel forcing 2.3 million Palestinians to live in an 18 year (since 2006) continuing blockade of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment of a civilian population, a war crime.
Further dehumanisation of Palestinians is evident with the Israeli Defence Minister referring to Palestinians as "human animals". Israelis have been treating Palestinians like animals for over 80 years. Lack of accountability for Israel and complete solidarity shown by successive Australian governments has further enabled Israel to enact mass atrocities on a scale not seen before.
The number of Palestinians killed by the ongoing Israeli onslaught is now over 28,000 people, 70 per cent women and children, many unaccounted for, presumably buried under the rubble. 50 per cent of Gaza's buildings including hospitals, schools, UN refugee shelters, churches and mosques have been destroyed with people shot inside them. Babies abandoned and left to rot in their cribs, mothers in maternity wards, medical workers, UN employees and journalists killed.
Apparently, no crime committed, no matter how grave, is enough for our political leaders to step up and take a stand condemning Israel. Surely by now those politicians who so quickly rallied to Israel's defence, realise that they have aligned us with a colonial, violent, apartheid state and that we are enabling genocide.
Dr. Adel Yousif is a Senior Lecturer at UTAS
