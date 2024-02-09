Business groups sick of 'political uncertainty' and say early election looms

As the likelihood of an early election looms, Tasmania's business communities say they are fed up with the parliament's "anti-business" slant that is eroding public confidence in government.
Several business and industry groups, from the mining, property, tourism and retiree sectors, have released a strongly worded statement to current and future parliamentarians that the political uncertainty in Tasmanian politics needed to end.
The statement comes on the eve of Premier Jeremy Rockliff's meeting today with Independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander, which is driving speculation that an early election is imminent.
The business, industry and community groups from the mining, property, tourism, education, IT, and retiree sectors, have indicated they believe an election should be called.
The group, the Tasmanian Industry Summit, told current parliamentarians and election candidates, that it did not want attack politics in Tasmania's parliament.
It instead called for respectful policy debate that was driven to encourage business in Tasmania and do better on the states' major issues, such as energy prices, labour and skill shortages, supply chain issues and cost of living.
It said it wanted public sector and regulatory reform, which included a review of government business enterprises and state-owned companies, such as Hydro and Metro Tasmania and TasNetworks.
"Tasmanian political debates have increasingly taken on a polarising and 'anti-business' tone in recent years, and this has eroded public confidence in both the private sector and the Tasmanian Parliament," it said.
"[It] calls for more accountable government, where commitments are delivered in a timely manner."
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Michael Bailey said Tasmania's government needed to lift its game and support Tasmanian business.
"Clearly, business conditions are challenging," Mr Bailey said.
"Just like households, issues like power prices, inflation and interest rates are having an impact. Businesses are also struggling with skills and labour shortages.
"However, one of the biggest concerns was the high level of political uncertainty in Tasmania at the moment, but it's not just early election speculation."
He said political parties and candidates should start putting forward their arguments for how they will support the state's 40,000 businesses.
"The peak groups that met yesterday will look to urgently discuss their concerns with Labor, the Liberals and the Greens in coming weeks."
