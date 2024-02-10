Independents must end Tasmania's political soap opera

Could we, the Tasmanian electors, please have an end to all these political games Lara Alexander and John Tucker are playing with the Premier and the Tasmanian government?
You were elected as members to serve the Tasmanian public be they Liberal, Labor, Green, whatever - now you both want to be a power all your own.
Stop the games and get on with things till your terms have run out and the government serves the people till the next election.
The electors that elected you both want you in the parliament working for them and not seeing all these political game shows.
So now we have another so-called celebrity Leonardo DiCaprio calling for an end to native forest logging in Tasmania.
Well who is Leonardo DiCaprio? Just another jumped-up American actor who thinks because he has made money from movies he is something special, well he's not.
My advice to Leonardo DiCaprio keep making movies and stay out of Tasmanian affairs because you are not and never will be Tasmanian.
Recently I performed at the Tamar Valley Folk Festival. It served as a memorial to a great friend, Mick Flanagan RIP, who was one of the greats of traditional and folk music.
In writing, it would be remiss of me to not thank and acknowledge co-ordinator Chris Atwell, and her wonderful team, for making this so memorable an occasion.
From start to finish it felt effortless, but to achieve that, we all know how much groundwork is required. Well done Chris!
To the people of George Town, thank you for such a warm welcome. I was greeted on many occasions and thanked for being there.
Thank you to Andrea, Nicole, Ethan, Emmalou, Liv and others at The Pier. What wonderful service and hospitality.
And special thanks to my hosts Di, Iain and Haggis for looking after me.
Here's to next year, and more success.
I was pleased to see that there was coverage of a recent action in solidarity with Palestine (The Examiner, February 4).
However it is important to note that this was not the "second public display of support [following] a vigil held at Civic Square in late October last year".
There have been actions nearly every week since October last year, including a rally on the same Saturday as the 'Shoes for Gaza' event. The compassion and solidarity shown by the community in Launceston is to be commended.
You watch. Coles and Woolies will come up with some windy excuses and say that they are being pressured by the farmers. It was said today up to 70 claims a week.
I was appalled to read the national weekend newspaper where an article was printed with a statement from the CEO of Cadbury (Mondelez).
In his view, all these statements are ho-hum.
He needs to stop and listen to what is being said by hard-working experienced farmers.
Consider Coles and Woolies would be Cadbury's biggest customers so he certainly would not want to ruffle their feathers, would he?
I am sure that Cadbury pays their North-West Tasmania farmers very well under long-established contracts for their milk. And so they should.
I have heard of many suppliers who have for years experienced the bullying.
Some have moved across to IGA and they get a better price for their products.
What we need is to stand behind our farmers in these enquiries.
Cynics say it is a waste of time. Do you?
WITH the multiplicity of stadia in Tasmania, there will be sufficient spaces available for the ramping of ambulances and places where our homeless can pitch their tents.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
