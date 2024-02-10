The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Independents must end Tasmania's political soap opera

By Letters to the Editor
February 11 2024 - 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberals-turned-Independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Liberals-turned-Independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker. Picture by Phillip Biggs

POLITICAL GAMES MUST STOP

Could we, the Tasmanian electors, please have an end to all these political games Lara Alexander and John Tucker are playing with the Premier and the Tasmanian government?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.