The Office of Racing Integrity seems to be an oxymoron

OVER ten long years this has dragged on to the complete frustration of motorists and road workers. And the result? Undoubtedly a better aligned road, but not dual carriageway as originally promised. There are still single lane bottlenecks. I hope these single lane frustrations will now be addressed to become dual lanes. And that bypass from Shene to Dysart needs immediate attention. As well, I would be beginning work on the Eastern Shore dual lane to connect the Brighton by-pass with the Bowen and Tasman bridges, easing bottlenecks on the outer Brooker. So plenty to keep our road developers busy.