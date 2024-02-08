State blaming federal government for health woes is disingenuous

AS A former educator I have been interested to know how the Government initiative in extending high schools to grades 11-12 is going. I think, for a whole range of reasons, it is a profoundly silly idea. Over the last few years there has been a considerable amount of cheerleading particularly from the southern daily newspaper. It also strikes me that these cheerleaders have never worked in Tasmanian government schools. That aside what concerns me is the lack of public information about the success or otherwise of this program particularly related to participation and attendance rates. I have it on reliable anecdotal evidence from a number of sources that in many schools there is a mere handful of students taking this option. If this is true it has all the indications of abysmal failure. I would be happy for this to be proven otherwise but the actual statistics need to be seen. As $70 million or thereabouts has been spent on this initiative Tasmanian taxpayers need to see the value. Meanwhile I am not going to hold my breath waiting for an answer from someone in authority.

