Have Your Say

State blaming federal government for health woes is disingenuous

February 9 2024 - 10:00am
ON THE front page of The Examiner (February 2). Dr Malcolm Braddock started at the Perth doctors surgery. Health Minister Guy Barnett is standing there with Mark Shelton, Liberal member for Lyons, Department of Health Brian Treanor and Labor Senator Helen Polley. He says the system needs to be fixed by the federal government. May we remind him the current federal government has been in power for only about 18 months and the system has been broken for years and the coalition has been in power for years? If my memory serves me correctly he was once a federal member and lost his seat with the seniors team and then went to state politics. Now Eric Abetz is doing the same. One wonders who he will blame if he manages to get a seat.

