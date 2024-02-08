State blaming federal government for health woes is disingenuous

ON THE front page of The Examiner (February 2). Dr Malcolm Braddock started at the Perth doctors surgery. Health Minister Guy Barnett is standing there with Mark Shelton, Liberal member for Lyons, Department of Health Brian Treanor and Labor Senator Helen Polley. He says the system needs to be fixed by the federal government. May we remind him the current federal government has been in power for only about 18 months and the system has been broken for years and the coalition has been in power for years? If my memory serves me correctly he was once a federal member and lost his seat with the seniors team and then went to state politics. Now Eric Abetz is doing the same. One wonders who he will blame if he manages to get a seat.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
AS A former educator I have been interested to know how the Government initiative in extending high schools to grades 11-12 is going. I think, for a whole range of reasons, it is a profoundly silly idea. Over the last few years there has been a considerable amount of cheerleading particularly from the southern daily newspaper. It also strikes me that these cheerleaders have never worked in Tasmanian government schools. That aside what concerns me is the lack of public information about the success or otherwise of this program particularly related to participation and attendance rates. I have it on reliable anecdotal evidence from a number of sources that in many schools there is a mere handful of students taking this option. If this is true it has all the indications of abysmal failure. I would be happy for this to be proven otherwise but the actual statistics need to be seen. As $70 million or thereabouts has been spent on this initiative Tasmanian taxpayers need to see the value. Meanwhile I am not going to hold my breath waiting for an answer from someone in authority.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
When Rupert Murdoch decided to tell the truth about Trump for a change and cut off the supply of Trump lies and deceptions his MAGA base cut off Fox. Why? Because they had been fed so much Trump oxycontin they went looking for another supplier. Murdoch and Fox are now forced to echo the Trump megaphone or go broke. And that folks is how you trash democracy. All in the name of the almighty dollar.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
I AM not a very intelligent woman. Throughout my childhood, I was never out playing in the school yard at recess or lunch, I was in the library reading. Escaping into the world of words, comfort, fantasy, knowledge, that although I desired it, didn't always come easy to me because of a mental disability. I love books and the day that digital reading took the lead, spelt anguish to me. Rare books, even old musty frail books, about anything, opened a magical world to me. Reading books at home during childhood was my avenue to escape my life. I plan to visit this shop soon, hoping that I can find that glint of wondrous magic again.
Lynette Wood
ONE would have to ask. Do we want Tasmania to stay behind the times forever? I am concerned that there is no progression in many things. Education, Wages, Health System, Mental Health Aged Care, Housing, and the Justice System I can go on.
How are all these things going to be changed if we keep on voting in the same old candidates who haven't changed things whilst they have been in office all this time and some of them have retired and come back, to me that says our current government is not listening to the people of Tasmania at all.
Give the whole political scene a big spring clean. Let new blood show the way, new ideas, politicians that will listen to the people and work for the communities. Listening and taking on board what the electorates have to say. Doing the job properly, listening to the bosses, the residents of Tasmania.
Lesley Pyecroft Candidate for Lyons JLN
BOM's top forecaster Steve Hadley said the exceptionally heavy rain around the Brisbane suburb of Samford had a 1 percent chance of happening in any one calendar year.
Despite this ominous warning from afar, City of Launceston Council still allows new buildings in Inveresk despite the area being floodplain with a track record second to none.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
