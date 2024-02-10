Sisco, Eastoe give Raiders positive start with bat in pursuit of big target

Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor was pleased with the team's fightback on Saturday and feels they're in a good spot heading into day two of their away clash against Lindisfarne.
The hosts made 292 before Raiders finished 2-70 thanks to aggressive batting from Sisitha Jayasinghe (21 from 26) and Charlie Eastoe who finished 40 not out.
"I'm pretty happy to go into day two needing 222 runs and two down, we're probably pretty even at this stage," Taylor said.
The coach explained Raiders got back in the contest after it looked like Lindisfarne may post more than 300 in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League two-dayer at Lindisfarne Memorial Park.
"Lachie (Clark) came back and took a few wickets," Taylor said.
"And in the batting innings, Sisco and Charlie batted really well and positively and put them on the backfoot a little bit which was good to put them under some scoreboard pressure."
Mowbray's Clark who this week played for Tassie Tigers' second XI and net-bowled to the Aussie Twenty20 team, continued his impressive form with 4-80 from 18 overs of pace.
"He's had a good week and it helps when you're bowling well and taking wickets so he's got a good energy in the group at the minute," Taylor said.
Lindisfarne, led by Tassie Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes talent Mac Wright, saw starts from their opening five batters.
Wright (22), Luke Quinlan (35), Tom McGann (22), Will Sanders (32), Mowbray product Jarrod Freeman (67) and Harshtik Bimbral (45) helped see them past 150.
Freeman was brought unstuck by Launceston spinner Dravid Rao who had him caught and bowled. Rao ended up with 2-37.
Clark had opener Wright caught for 22 before rattling through Lindisfarne's middle and low-order.
Last weekend's hero Sam O'Mahony claimed 2-54 while Launceston right-arm quick Ed Faulkner picked up 1-43 from 10 overs on debut.
Daniel Murfet, who scored three runs, opened for Raiders following his impressive 97 not for Westbury last weekend but only lasted nine balls before being bowled by Sanders.
Rao is at the crease with Eastoe and on four not out.
Next weekend shapes up as one to watch as Raiders are chasing three wins in a row.
