The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sisco, Eastoe give Raiders positive start with bat in pursuit of big target

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 10 2024 - 9:13pm, first published 9:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Northern Raiders' Charlie Eastoe is batting well. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Greater Northern Raiders' Charlie Eastoe is batting well. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor was pleased with the team's fightback on Saturday and feels they're in a good spot heading into day two of their away clash against Lindisfarne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.