Launceston artists collide in Invermay art exhibition

Three Launceston artists will collide for an exhibition at one of the North's newest art galleries.
Artists Stefan a Campo, Katie Barron, and Tony Curran have come together to create Collision, an exhibition of "vibrant and varied" paintings from the trio of distinct artists
The exhibition will open at a Campo's new Launceston Art Centre Gallery on February 10 at 3pm.
With each artist at differing career stages, Collision is a clear delineation of styles: bold abstraction meets photorealistic detail, and vibrant colour meets monochrome in the one shared space to create a unique variety of painted works.
"It's a pretty varied group of works but there's also something harmonious about them when viewed together," Barron said.
"There's a boldness that they all share which makes them really interesting to see all together in the same space."
The Launceston Art Centre Gallery, a temporary pop-up fine art space, has been established to celebrate and serve the diverse artistic community of Launceston.
Initiated by a Campo, the gallery aims to further support Launceston's artists and art enthusiasts alike.
Collision will runs until February 29 at 59 Invermay Road, Invermay.
