The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Busy night for fire service with three fires across the North

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 8 2024 - 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Fire Service responded to three fires across the state's north. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Fire Service responded to three fires across the state's north. Picture by Paul Scambler

Crews from Tasmania Fire Service attended three structure fires across the north of the state in the evening and early morning of February 7 and 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.