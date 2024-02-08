Busy night for fire service with three fires across the North

Crews from Tasmania Fire Service attended three structure fires across the north of the state in the evening and early morning of February 7 and 8.
Firefighters from Launceston, Hadspen, Prospect and Carrick arrived at the first of three fires in a Hadspen home about 10pm on Tuesday where an occupant had reported a stove fire.
TFS reported that the small kitchen fire on Rutherglen Road was extinguished quickly about 10:30pm.
A second fire in Newnham broke out around the same time, with crews from Rocherlea and Launceston quickly in attendance.
TFS reported that crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a garage on Commodore Drive, Newnham.
The fire was quickly brought under control before crews fully extinguished it.
And in the early morning of February 8, crews from Launceston attended a small shed fire in St Leonards Road, St Leonards.
Crews arrived to find a small shed at a wrecking yard on fire and quickly extinguished the flames before beginning investigations into its cause.
Acting District Officer for the Northern Region Paul Beechey said while it was a busy night for crews, the rapid response of firefighters was instrumental in the fires not progressing.
"Our crews responded quickly in all three incidents, and through their good work they were able to contain each fire before it escalated to any surrounding buildings," Acting District officer Beechey said.
All three fires have since been investigated, with the cause of the fire at Newnham deemed accidental.
"That fire was the result of a discarded cigarette butt, so the key message from that incident is for cigarettes to be disposed of safely and appropriately," Acting District Officer Beechey said.
The fire at Hadspen was also deemed accidental, after food was left in an oven.
"Never leave cooking unattended, you should always turn it off before you turn away."
Police are now investigating the fire at St Leonards after fire investigators determined it had been deliberately lit.
TFS reported no injuries in the fires, and there is no suggestion any of them were linked.
