Launceston youngster earns debut as Raiders make five changes

Young Launceston quick Ed Faulkner has been made to earn his Greater Northern Raiders debut.
Training with the club for pretty much all of last season, the right-armer will take to the field in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League as the Raiders visit Lindisfarne.
Coach Alistair Taylor said his Launceston clubmate has deserved his opportunity.
"He's been bowling nicely and for our team balance this week we needed an extra quick and we thought he'd be a good option," Taylor said.
"It's an opportunity for him and hopefully he takes it with both hands if he gets the ball in his hand early."
He joins a side that welcomes back Launceston's Charlie Eastoe, Devonport's Miles Barnard and Westbury duo Daniel Murfet and Jono Chapman (week two only).
Full of confidence, the Raiders enter their match on the back of two-straight wins with Devonport all-rounder Sam Omahony in perhaps career-best form.
Wicket-keeper Taylor is coming off a powerful 88 off 84 in their 10-run win against Glenorchy and said the team were in their element with the red ball ahead of what expects to be a "nice batting wicket" at Lindisfarne.
"We can bowl to some plans really well, there's no pressure on us to take early wickets, we know we can build a lot of pressure through dot balls," he said.
"And with the bat, we just know we can bat with a bit of time, as much as we haven't really batted as well as we thought we wanted to so far this year, but our bowling has been exceptional."
Besides their recent form, Taylor said his other reason to celebrate had been the recent call-up for Mowbray's Lachie Clark to the Tasmanian Tigers' second XI.
"It's awesome. He's had a couple of injuries and he's worked his backside off to get back to a place where he can bowl for the Raiders and for Mowbray," he said.
"Obviously his performances over the last probably month since Christmas have been fantastic and we love having him play in our team, he brings a good energy and bowls the house down and gives us 110 per cent all the time. So it's only up from here for Lachie."
Saturday marks the first day of their two-dayer held over two weekends for the Raiders' men, while the women have a competition bye.
