Final showdown looming between Rockliff and independents

With the Liberal government balancing on the edge of a precipice, Friday's 1.30pm meeting between Premier Jeremy Rockliff and rebel independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander is shaping up to be a showdown that will determine Tasmania's political fate.
Key independent and Lyons MHA Mr Tucker on Thursday morning warning he would trigger an early election when parliament resumes unless his demands are met.
While Mr Rockliff has until March 5, the date parliament is scheduled to resume, to respond, he may choose to dissolve parliament tomorrow if he decides agreement cannot be reached with the independents.
The latest crisis developed last week when Mr Rockliff sent a letter demanding that Mr Tucker and his former Liberal colleague, Bass MHA Lara Alexander, sign a much stricter agreement with him to support the government.
He said if they did not agree, then he would consider triggering an early election.
Both former Liberal backbenchers have called Mr Rockliff's bluff.
Both have said they are willing to negotiate, but have rejected outright Mr Rockliff's demand that they become what they characterised as "government lapdogs" or "rubber stamps".
"I am extremely happy to sit down to negotiations, but it would need to be on the basis of the deal agreed in May last year," Mr Tucker said.
Mrs Alexander said she was "pleased" that Mr Tucker had rejected the Premier's demand "that we abandon our electorates and pledge only to serve the interests of the Liberal Party".
In a further response on Thursday afternoon, Mr Rockliff noted Mr Tucker's response, and said that the position outlined in his letters to the independents last week had not changed.
"I want certainty and stability for Tasmania, and that is what I intend to deliver," Mr Rockliff said.
"I look forward to tomorrow's meeting."
There was mixed response to the latest crisis from other parliamentarians.
Labor Elwick MLC Josh Willie said Mr Rockliff's brinkmanship was a ploy to trigger an election without being seen as the cause of it.
"Rockliff has repeatedly said he doesn't want an election, but his actions tell an entirely different story," Mr Willie said.
"The Premier is the only one who can call an election, and if he does, it's on him."
He said Mr Rockliff had "recklessly given away control of the situation" with his actions.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said Tasmanians were likely turned off by the messy political strife.
"All we are seeing is more politicking instead of focussing on the most serious and important issues that Tasmanians want their elected members to work on," she said.
"There are really critical things that need to happen immediately, so we don't understand the focus on the politicking, and we do understand why many Tasmanians would be switching off."
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston meanwhile backed Mr Tucker and Mrs Alexander's position, praising them for standing up to "unreasonable and demeaning demands from the Premier".
"John Tucker has every right to stick to his guns in the face of a ham-fisted ultimatum from the Premier," she said.
Mr Tucker outlined his key concerns in a letter to the Premier last month.
In it, he warned that he might ditch his support for the government, triggering an election, if the Premier did not agree to install surveillance cameras in the state's abattoirs, and halt development of the $70 million AFL High Performance Training centre.
