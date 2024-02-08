The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

Co-hospital a 'once in a lifetime opportunity', Clifford Craig says

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne expressed concerns over the future of Launceston's co-located hospital. Picture file
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne expressed concerns over the future of Launceston's co-located hospital. Picture file

The Clifford Craig Foundation has expressed concerns over the future of a private co-located hospital in Launceston after Calvary Health Care pulled out of the project last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.