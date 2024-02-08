Launceston architectural firm tops list of Australia's best

Cumulus Studio has been named the best architecture firm in Australia by one of the world's largest online architectural journals.
Based on a decade of data and industry research, the ranking - collated by American journal Architizer - has placed the Tasmanian based firm above competitors from across the country.
Cumulus - which has offices in Launceston, Hobart, Melbourne and Adelaide - has designed projects nationally and internationally and iconic Tasmanian buildings like Stillwater Seven, the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre, Du Cane Brewing and Devil's Corner winery.
The award-winning firm's co-founding director, Todd Henderson, said the recognition was fantastic not only for Cumulus but for the entirety of Tasmania.
"There was a long time where Tasmania was being left off the map, but that's not the case anymore," Mr Henderson said.
"I think part of the success is because we have this unique way of doing things in Tasmania; where we're trying to think differently.
"And we notice that with recognition like this and with when we take on other projects out of state, we bring our Tasmanian-ness with us and people love it."
The Architizer Australian rankings were based on previous successes in the journal's awards which themselves draw from a database of more than 30,000 architecture firms and 130,000 projects worldwide.
Mr Henderson said the ranking was also a major credit to everyone at Cumulus, which has a democratic approach to ideas as one of its founding principles.
"When we started in 2011, we named ourselves after the Cumulus cloud because we believed the more ideas you put out there, the more success rains down on you," Mr Henderson said.
"We accumulate ideas and, because of that, our office is collaborative, and that means this is everyone's success.
"To be amongst those at the top of the list lets us know that we're doing the right thing because there are some incredible firms out there."
