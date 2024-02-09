The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

After 40 years, knitting shop owner Kathy Thomas still loves her job

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knits, Needles and Wool owner Kathy Thomas in her Charles Street store. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Knits, Needles and Wool owner Kathy Thomas in her Charles Street store. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Not many can say they've run a successful business for four decades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.