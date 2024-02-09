After 40 years, knitting shop owner Kathy Thomas still loves her job

Not many can say they've run a successful business for four decades.
Even less can probably say after all that time, they still love coming into work.
But for Knits, Needles and Wool owner Kathy Thomas, this is the case - and while she's moved shops a few times, the store has been pivotal for Launceston's knitters and crafters.
"I'm very lucky because I still love my job and after 40 years, it's a real pleasure" Ms Thomas said.
"This is a real social business, down the back of the shop we have a big knitting group every Tuesday and Thursday for all our customers ... it's a real party scene."
So, how does a business stick around for such a long time? The answer lies in her staff, Ms Thomas said.
"I've got fabulous staff and they give wonderful service; we just like helping people and do the best we possibly can," she said.
"We don't just sell you the yarn and say goodbye, we support our customers - it's part of our service to look after and take care of them."
The yarn shop has moved around over the years, first starting off on Tamar Street, then on to Tatler Arcade as well as a stint in Hobart.
But they've been settled in their Charles Street location for the past seven years, and have no plans of moving.
Ms Thomas said over the years, she never once considered selling the business.
"I still get excited about the new yarns and why the industry is changing; you're always learning," she said.
"There's different types of knitting products coming out all the time, it's just wonderful.
"When I started in this industry, there were about two choices of sock yarns, now we have a whole table devoted to it."
Along with selling yarn, she's enjoyed spinning them with her loyal customers too.
"They come in with interesting stories and we've become good friends and all the rest of it, it's just magical," Ms Thomas said.
"A lot of my customers, their mothers were my customers and now their children and grandchildren are starting to come in."
After four decades, Ms Thomas said she had no plans of slowing down.
"Why would you, when you enjoy it? I love it and everything is going well so we'll keep on going," she said.
