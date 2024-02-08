'Everyone's welcome' as Legana host TCL's inaugural First Nations round

Legana cricketer Tony Burgess was originally joking around when he suggested his club promote a cultural round.
However, president Chris Demeyer and coach Dean Hawkins backed Burgess' idea and Legana's First Nations round was born.
Soon, the proud Pakana man was designing a shirt to wear for the Durhams' match against Evandale Panthers.
"I'm not an artist at all," he said with an infectious laugh.
"But I've loved the opportunity, it's been a really good experience and I've had some help from some fellow community members that have guided me through it and it's grown from there."
Burgess explained that the lines on the left-hand side of the playing kit represent kanamaluka - the Tamar River - with other circles and shapes representing the TCL premier league's seven clubs.
The lines connecting each circle represent "a gathering place", the travel required between each club.
The 36-year-old will be joined by fellow club member Bradley Maynard in conducting a welcome to country before the game - with both men having been involved with Legana for more than a decade.
"I love the club, the best part about it is it's really family-orientated," he said.
"Everyone's welcome, it doesn't matter what your ability is, with the cricket club - everyone is embraced, all the cultures are embraced.
"We've got many different cultures here at the club and that's what I love about the club - we are open and everyone is welcome."
Embracing culture spreads into Burgess' professional live, working as an Aboriginal ranger for Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service.
He described himself as "lucky to spend a lot of time out on country" and is pleased to be able to share his culture with his cricketing mates.
Burgess planned on playing in the clash but is on the sidelines with a knee injury as the Durhams make three changes from last week's strong win.
"The win was exactly what we are capable of as a side," coach Hawkins said.
"It all comes down to being in the zone on the day and knowing what each other is capable of and believing it - we can beat anyone."
Their hands will be full with the Panthers, who suffered just their second loss for the season last weekend and are looking to get back on the winners' list.
A potential home final is on the line as Trevallyn host Longford.
Longford sit in third on 28 points, with Trevallyn just two behind them, ahead of what Tigers coach Richard Howe described as a "massive game in the context of the season".
He loses fellow top-order batter Jackson Blair but gains Greg Bishop and will have to deal with in-form Trevallyn leg-spinner Clayde White.
The league's 12th-highest wicket-taker claimed a five-wicket haul last weekend and "is coming good at the right time of the year" according to coach Drew Clark.
The other match-up pits Hadspen against Perth, with Hadspen winning the previous clash between the two by six wickets.
