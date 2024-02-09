Mystery surrounds future of $20 million sale of Birchalls car park

Uncertainty surrounds the $20 million sale of the Birchalls car park in Paterson Street as a proposed settlement date passes with buyer and vendor silent on the issue.
The delay is the latest chapter in a four year saga which has involved court cases and the loss of a $10 million Federal Government grant.
In March 2023 the director of Creative Property Holdings Christopher Billing paid a $1 million deposit on the site at 41-55 Paterson Street to the owner Car Parks Super Pty Ltd.
The Examiner understands that the deposits were paid by way of bank cheques for $450,000 and $550,000 on March 24 and March 27 respectively to Mr Allen's legal firm Archer Bushby.
At the time Mr Billing said: "Creative Property Holdings has various projects under consideration none of which are announceable at this time."
The proposed settlement date was originally August 2023.
However, in August 2023 CPH paid a further $500,000 to Car Parks Super to extend the settlement date to February 1, 2024.
"Creative Property Holdings is progressing positively with the purchase of the Paterson St Central car park, We will be making further announcements on the vision for the site in the coming months," Mr Billing said at the time.
The Examiner requested comment on the current situation but a spokesperson said: "There will be no comment provided for this request, we'll let you know when there are."
Car Parks Super director Don Allen told the Examiner: "I have no comment".
The doubt comes after the City of Launceston council expressed confidence last week that it would sign a contract for the sale of the adjacent former Birchalls building. It is believed the likely price is around $7 million.
The Examiner understands that the building was to be used as a link between any development on the car park site and the Brisbane Mall.
In 2020 Mr Billing proposed a $90 million Creative Precinct on the car park site and a $10 million Building Better Regions Fund grant, since withdrawn, was awarded to the City of Launceston council.
The council was keen that a bus interchange be situated on the car park site but it is now focused on the redevelopment of the Birchalls building.
The latest proposed price for the car park on which the deposit was paid was almost double the $12 million that Mr Billing attempted to buy the car park site for in 2020.
Last year Car Parks Super directors Don and Janet Allen said their decision to sell the site was because CPH offered a price which was close to five times the current Government valuation.
"It was described to me by commercial agents Shepherd and Heap as a stratospheric price,'' Mr Allen said.
The three year saga also included a Federal Court case whereby CPH unsuccessfully attempted to enforce the $12 million contract.
After the Federal Court case Mr Allen proposed his own $60 million retail development. But that has gone by the wayside with Mr Allen citing high interest rates and delays in getting development approval contributing to his decision.
"Delays by a hostile and vindictive Launceston City Council (sic) cost me more than $100,000," he said.
