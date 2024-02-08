Tucker gives Premier one-month deadline as Independents double down

Tasmania isn't headed for an early election - yet.
Responding to Premier Jeremy Rockliff's ultimatum, Independent John Tucker stopped short of withdrawing his confidence in the government, but doubled down on his demands regarding animal cruelty in abattoirs and the state's new AFL training centre.
Fronting media in Launceston on Thursday morning, Mr Tucker said the Premier's demands that he and fellow Liberal-turned-Independent Lara Alexander function as "a rubber stamp for government decisions" was against basic democratic principles.
Mr Tucker gave the Premier one month to agree to return to the original deal struck between the three parties in May 2023, plus the abattoir and AFL demands made by Mr Tucker in January.
"The Premier has until March 5 to confirm he will comply," Mr Tucker said.
"I will not provide continued confidence and supply to a government which seeks to impose minority rule over the majority.
"As long as I am an MP, I will continue to pursue the interests of my constituents without fear or favour.
"I will never, ever sign up to be handcuffed, muzzled and sidelined from any meaningful contribution to the parliament.
"The Premier knows that, and I can only conclude that his real intent is to call an election but is trying to find someone to blame."
Mr Rockliff last week sent a letter to Mr Tucker and Ms Alexander, telling them that they must either accept a new deal to support the government in parliament or face an early election.
He said neither independent had lived up to their deal to support the government after they defected from the Liberal Party last year.
Mr Rockliff's ultimatum was a counter to Mr Tucker's statement in January, in which he threatened to pull his support and trigger an election if the government did not accede to his demands over surveillance in the state's abattoirs and the development of the AFL high performance training centre.
Mr Tucker said building the $70 million training facility before final approval of the stadium risked wasting taxpayers' money.
On Thursday, both Mr Tucker and Ms Alexander denied they had left the original terms of their May 2023 deal.
Ms Alexander said while she had made it clear to the Premier that she wanted him to govern to the end of his term, she would not "serve as Jeremy Rockliff's parliamentary lapdog".
"One of the reasons I made the decision to leave the Liberal Party and move to the cross bench, was because the Premier and his senior ministers insisted that I should always put the party's interests above those of the people I serve," she said.
"That demand was not acceptable then, and it remains unacceptable now.
"I serve the people of Bass. Not Jeremy Rockliff."
Mr Rockliff, Mr Tucker and Ms Alexander are scheduled to meet at 1.30pm on Friday.
