House of the Week | Unique offering in an exclusive suburb

The accompanying town house is beautifully presented, comprising a double bedroom and a spacious master bedroom with a WC and a large built-in-robe. The downstairs area features a modern bathroom, kitchen, laundry, dining, and living space, with French doors opening onto a picturesque garden and patio area. The additional self-contained studio apartment, designed in a French Provincial style, offers luxurious comfort with elegant fittings, partnered with double-glazed windows and doors. Two balconies overlook landscaped gardens, with the studio sitting above the double garage.

