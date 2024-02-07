House of the Week | Unique offering in an exclusive suburb

BED 7 | BATH 4 | CAR 6
Welcome to Erina Estate, a property that transcends ordinary living, offering unparalleled opportunities for discerning buyers seeking a blend of sophistication, functionality, and potential income streams. Nestled on a generous 1316m2 parcel of land, this estate encompasses three individual residences with meticulously landscaped grounds, presenting a haven of comfort and sophistication.
"It's such a unique property with its multiple dwellings, so the home lends itself to a large family with the opportunity for two properties to be rented out as Airbnb accommodation," Stuart of Key 2 Property said.
The jewel of the estate is the north-facing main home, a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with high ceilings and quality fittings throughout. The chef-inspired kitchen, adorned with deep stone benches is a culinary delight. The open-plan design seamlessly connects the family space, dining area, and a light-filled conservatory with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Step outside to the outdoor entertaining area under a grapevine-covered pergola - an ideal spot for entertaining or just relaxing with a book.
"The current owners have invested a substantial amount of funds to develop the property to its current level. Including the addition of the gazebo," Stuart said.
The ground floor features a formal, Victorian-era living room, a large private office boasting two built-in granite desks, and a generous sized bedroom with an adjoining heritage-themed bathroom. Upstairs, discover an additional three spacious bedrooms, inclusive of an expansive master bedroom with a walk-in robe, and a large family bathroom. The main home is surrounded by selected sawn sandstone sourced from Southern Tasmania and laid by the MONA stonemason, providing a timeless and elegant touch.
The accompanying town house is beautifully presented, comprising a double bedroom and a spacious master bedroom with a WC and a large built-in-robe. The downstairs area features a modern bathroom, kitchen, laundry, dining, and living space, with French doors opening onto a picturesque garden and patio area. The additional self-contained studio apartment, designed in a French Provincial style, offers luxurious comfort with elegant fittings, partnered with double-glazed windows and doors. Two balconies overlook landscaped gardens, with the studio sitting above the double garage.
