No plea from former Cressy woman over striking a man with car allegation

A former Cressy woman alleged to have struck a man with her car did not plead when she appeared before the St Helens division of the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Amali Lea de Jonge, 19, was bailed to reappear in St Helens on March 6 2024
Police allege Ms de Jonge caused grievous bodily harm to a Cressy man on November 16, 2023, by striking him with a car.
She previously appeared on November 17.
