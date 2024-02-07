Feature Property | Timeless charm with views

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Discover your dream family home nestled in the picturesque locale of Kayena, Tasmania. This classic style five-bedroom house, designed with French provincial style windows, offers a timeless charm and all the comforts of modern living.
With an expansive 8003 square-metre estate, this beautiful property is perfect for families, retirees, and those seeking a peaceful lifestyle away from the city's hustle and bustle.
This large family home offers an open-plan living and dining area, leading to a large kitchen perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. The master bedroom features a built-in robe and walk-in wardrobe, while the remaining bedrooms offer built-in robes.
The lower level of the main residence is ideal for a granny flat or teenager's retreat, offering a fifth bedroom, rumpus/living space, additional kitchen, and bathroom. The separate cabin, complete with power, water, and an attached carport, is perfect for a home office or studio.
Set amidst established trees and garden beds, this idyllic retreat boasts water access, an impressive orchard providing an abundance of home-grown produce, and water views up and down the stunning Tamar River, overlooking the Batman Bridge.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience a truly exceptional lifestyle.
