Who could the JackJumpers face in the NBL playoffs? Who do they want?

While not 100 per cent official, the Tasmania JackJumpers are as good as in the NBL playoffs for a third time in their three-season existence.
What is still not clear though, is where Scott Roth's men will finish in the top six, with their final two games as well as the result of 10 others set to determine whether they qualify for the semi-finals, home play-in advantage or as an away play-in team.
There are also six different possible opponents should they be play-in bound (most likely result), with Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings, Brisbane Bullets, New Zealand Breakers all well in the hunt for a spot, while Cairns Taipans and Adelaide 36ers are outside chances - largely because of their respective losses to the JackJumpers last weekend.
But Tasmania should not be only looking below them, with second-placed Perth Wildcats - who have two more wins and a game in hand - still reachable should they lose all three of their remaining roster season games.
A series with league-leaders Melbourne United could also be on the cards, but because the JackJumpers are extremely unlikely to play either them or the Wildcats in the play-in round, they will not be included.
With all this in mind, how do the JackJumpers stack up against their potential post-season opponents?
History suggests this would be a dream match-up for the Ant Army.
Boasting a 6-2 record against the NSW outfit, the JackJumpers went on a five-win streak against the Hawks before they were beaten by a single point in their most recent meeting.
Despite that defeat the JackJumpers won the season series, although they have shared the two games while Justin Tatum has been in charge of Illawarra.
Tas v Ill:
Perhaps the JackJumpers' biggest rival during their short history, the JackJumpers and Kings have been engaged in some classic battles.
This season has been kinder to Tasmania than previous ones, with a 2-1 season series win (including their first victory of the campaign) going against the trend of their overall head-to-head record, which the Kings lead 8-4.
Similar to the Hawks, the JackJumpers may have won the majority of clashes this campaign, but their last match-up was a defeat at home, giving the two-time reigning champions reason to believe.
Tas v Syd:
If their three contests this season is anything to go by, a series with the Bullets would be a memorable one.
A three-point away loss and a two-point Launceston home win were played within a week of each other in late 2023, before the Bullets nabbed a second three-point win at home when Chris Smith hit one from beyond the arc with three seconds remaining.
Continuing a trend where they have lost their previous match against the opponent and having lost the season series 2-1, the JackJumpers can at least take comfort in their 5-4 overall record which they lead.
Tas v Bri:
Perhaps second to the Kings for title of Tasmania's biggest rival, the JackJumpers would love nothing more than to avenge their semi-final exit from last season.
But five-point losses in Launceston and Auckland book-ended a 17-point away win in this campaign, leaving some doubt as to whether they could actually do it.
While their overall record of 7-8 against the Kiwi outfit appears evenly-balanced, all eight of the Breakers' wins have come in the last 11 games.
While injuries should never be cheered for, Anthony Lamb rupturing his achilles is likely to drastically change the Breakers' fortunes this season, but last year's grand finalists should never be counted out.
Tas v NZ:
An unlikely opponent this post-season for the JackJumpers, the Taipans can consider themselves unlucky to have lost all three games against their Tasmanian counterparts this summer.
A fiery clash between the sides concluded the season series which included one of the great moments in the JackJumpers' history, Jack McVeigh's buzzer-beating, match-winning three-pointer from the Bunnings logo at the Snake Pit.
An overall 7-3 winning record and a play-in series win last season makes a match-up with the Taipans a favourable one for Tasmania.
Tas v Cai:
Considering the way these two teams have fared against each other in the past, the Ant Army should be disappointed that Adelaide are heavy outsiders for the play-in round.
Having only lost to the 36ers twice in nine matches, the JackJumpers swept the season series this time around in about as one-sided fashion as it gets.
A 10-point win to start was by far the closest game, with a 94-59 demolition and Sunday's 109-86 cruise showcasing the ease which Tasmania have dealt with their South Australian opponents.
Tas v Ade:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.