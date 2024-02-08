Aunty Judith-Rose Thomas recognised for a legacy of helping others

Tasmanian Aboriginal Elder and artist Aunty Judith-Rose Thomas has received the City of Launceston's Citizen Award for dedicating over three decades to educating, mentoring and sharing her knowledge.
The City of Launceston held its 2024 Community Recognition Awards at Town Hall on January 31.
"The City of Launceston has been recognising those who go above and beyond every year since 1986, and I'm honoured to continue this important tradition by presenting awards to two very worthy recipients tonight," City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"I'm absolutely elated. Maybe I can be a catalyst so that it can encourage younger ones to have a go later on in life," she said.
"For the younger ones who have left school, I think it'll encourage them to look at me as someone approachable, that they can come and talk to me about anything."
"Her ability to communicate and empower others has been saluted by so many and she is deeply respected. It is impossible to list all of her contributions because there have been so many," Aunty Judith-Rose's nominator, Rocelyn Ives said.
In 2002, Aunty Judith-Rose completed Honours at the School of Visual and Performing Arts, University of Tasmania, Launceston. She was the first Tasmanian Aboriginal artist to have her work purchased under the Tasmanian Government's Art for Public Building Scheme.
Aunty Judith-Rose worked with Reconciliation Tasmania in 2022 as the artist in residence for the 'From Our Heart To Yours' campaign, working with Launceston youth to support the Voice to Parliament campaign. She tutored Aboriginal students studying contemporary art at Riawunna Centre For Education, as well as countless art classes for both children and elderly people alike.
"Working with old people gives me more thrill than anything - that and children," she said. "The encouragement and the enjoyment the children get out of art, that's what keeps me going."
Aunty Judith-Rose's passion for helping others remains strong, and this is the legacy that she hopes to leave behind.
