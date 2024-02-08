Safe as houses: Regional divide in feelings of safety, security

Tasmanians in the North and North-West say they feel safer in their homes compared to their neighbours down south.
More than 4000 Tasmanians voiced their concerns to police in a survey late 2023, and the results show a distinct regional divide.
Seventy per cent of residents in the Northern police district, which covers Northern and North East Tasmania, said they felt safe in their homes and 74 per cent in the Western District said the same.
Meander Valley residents felt the most safe, at 85 per cent.
Those in the Southern District felt less safe, with only 62 per cent of residents saying they felt safe at home.
The three most common safety concerns identified statewide were youth crime (49 per cent), theft from homes (36 per cent) and public order matters (31 per cent).
The fourth commonly-identified issue were alcohol and drugs matters at 27 per cent, however residents in the Northern (34 per cent) and Western (41 per cent) police districts were more concerned.
Tasmanians suggested a range of measures to fix this and the most popular recommendation was a more visible police presence, suggested by 35 per cent of the respondents.
Other suggestions were increasing police patrols - suggested by 17 per cent of Tasmanians but 29 per cent of those on the Central Coast - and "addressing youth crime" was recommended by 10 per cent of people.
The majority of Tasmanians felt police were professional (71 per cent), trustworthy and honest (66 per cent), compassionate (59 per cent) and fair and equitable (57 per cent).
Nearly a quarter - 24 per cent - of Tasmanians were dissatisfied with the service provided by Tasmania Police, 19 per cent were neutral and 56 per cent were satisfied.
The Review of Government Services report for 2022-23 showed high levels of satisfaction, with 78.3 per cent of Tasmanians saying they were 'satisfied' or 'very satisfied' with police services in general.
The national average was 73.9 per cent.
Commissioner Donna Adams said the survey, the first of its kind by Tasmania Police, gave the organisation a clear set of priorities to work on in the coming months.
"Clearly, we have some work to do with this important community feedback," she said.
"Over the coming months we will be addressing these community safety concerns with targeted safety initiatives.
"We also acknowledge the community's concerns about being accountable and visible in the community. We are committed to being transparent and accountable for our actions."
The full results can be found on the Tasmania Police website at www.police.tas.gov.au/survey .
