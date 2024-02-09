A man on a mission to cut housing costs, restore vibrancy to inner cities

As a businessman, property developer Steve Simeoni wants to make a profit. But he is also passionate about solving Launceston's affordable housing shortage, putting roofs over the heads of struggling families, and bringing inner Launceston back to life. Benjamin Seeder reports.
Tasmanians are doing it tough at the moment, with war overseas and the fallout of the pandemic driving up prices of everything from petrol and food to imported goods.
Inflation is now easing back down, but only after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates several times, spreading pain to property owners, including landlords, who readily passed it on to their tenants.
Last year, The Examiner reported on the plight of Latisha Pine, a young Launceston mother living out of a car at the time because of the lack of other options.
Unfortunately, she is not alone - the Tasmanian Council of Social Services says there needs to be more homes at the appropriate price point for many Tasmanian families seeking to rent.
They say instances of struggling Tasmanians sleeping out of cars, couch-surfing or even living on the street have increased in recent years.
Tas City Builders owner Steve Simeoni is on a mission to change this.
"There's a lot of affordable housing out there that's called affordable housing, but it isn't affordable," he said.
He and his business partners started investigating solutions to housing affordability eight years ago.
Last year, they launched Portable Homes - small modular dwellings that can be built for as little as $122,000.
Mr Simeoni has already used them for affordable housing developments in Campbell Town, Cressy, West Launceston and George Town, adding to the housing supply and putting pressure on prices and rents.
"The whole idea of the research we've gone through [on portable homes] is about getting that price point right so we can help those people.
"We want to be true to that word, 'affordable housing'," he said.
Mr Simeoni doesn't hesitate when asked why Tasmania's housing system is in such a state.
"It's pretty simple - it's red tape," he says.
"The problem we've got at the moment is we want a lot of houses, we want to put roofs over people's heads.
"The cost of a block is driven by red tape, the cost of building is driven by red tape.
"And it's becoming more so, there are just that many hurdles now for developers, builders, designers, that it's just slowing builds down. It's stopping the 'affordable' part of housing because it costs so much, and it's slow down house builds in Tasmania."
He says many politicians and others talk about fixing these problems.
"But just based on my experiences and talking to other developers and designers, it's actually getting harder, not easier."
He cast doubt on whether the government could meet its house construction target of 10,000 new homes by 2032 because of these administrative delays.
"Speaking from my own experience, I'd have to say that they will struggle," he says.
"We've sold a whole heap of these affordable homes, and about 60 per cent of them are just sitting in the paddock and waiting for red tape and planning decisions and councils and bureaucrats."
Mr Simeoni says NIMBYism, or opposition to affordable housing developments in some areas, is also to blame for the plight of some families.
He says some locals opposed his affordable housing development in Campbell Town, and the council there has been looking for ways to block the development as a result.
Another problem is the increasing number of what he claims are spurious objections to housing developments.
"These days, the opportunity for local people to object and stop developments is massive," he said.
He said in many cases at the Launceston City Council, the names of objectors is not public or disclosed to developers.
"The people doing the objections can hide, and that just gives them the incentive to object more."
"What they need to do is bring in some sort of law where if you're objecting, you need to have good grounds for doing it, not emotional ones."
He also said people ought to have to pay a fee to object.
All of these hurdles, red tape and objections raise the costs for builders and developers, and ultimately, it raises the costs of housing.
Mr Simeoni believes urban councils are missing opportunities to boost housing supply by making greater use of vacant inner city land or under-used parking lots.
He outlines one plan to construct two units on George Street, Launceston, by demolishing an under-used shed at the back of a parking lot.
He says there are dozens, or perhaps even hundreds of such opportunities around Tasmanian cities.
These projects help solve the housing crisis, but they also serve another objective that he is passionate about - bringing life back into the inner city.
"I love Launceston, and my idea is to fill it with as many residents as possible just to keep the vibe alive and invigorated.
"Just breathe life back into the city through residential builds, I want to do as many as we can."
