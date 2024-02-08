Ever had an uncomfortable conversation at work? This workshop can help

As tattoo artists, it's not uncommon for Emporia Tattoo co-owners Samantha Richardson and Laura Pleasance to spend up to eight hours with a single client.
In those intimate sessions, occasionally clients will share personal experiences - some that can be uncomfortable to hear.
To help women in the service industry understand how to handle these uncomfortable moments, Emporia teamed up with Women's Legal Service Tasmania (WLST) to host "Awkward Conversations", a workshop to better understand what to do in these scenarios.
Ms Richardson said she once walked away from a tattoo session crying, moved by what her client had shared.
"She was such a positive person too; I would have never expected her to say what she said ... it was very full on," Ms Richardson said.
"There's definitely certain certain topics that come up that I've not known how to address."
Ms Pleasance said often tattoo sessions ended up being like therapy sessions for some.
"Particularly for regulars who come in and it feels like a safe space; we've definitely had people open up to us about certain things," Ms Pleasance said.
"I'm awkward at the best of times, so by having these conversations it's nice to know how we can deal with certain traumas people face, and what they can do to help themselves."
Whether it's a tattoo shop, a hairdressers or nail salon, it's not uncommon for clients to open up where they feel safe, according to WLST financial literacy officer Verity Quill.
"We know people that workers in the beauty industry have, or can have, the most important conversations with their clients," Ms Quill said.
"Part of our mandate is to do community education, and what better way to do that than by empowering the people that are listening to women?"
She said the workshops would enable workers to direct clients to proper resources, and also protect their own well being.
"If this is the place that they can escape to that's great, but for some people, it's about protecting and referring and not being a passive bystander," she said.
"It's about seeing the signs, see when perhaps they're being sexually harassed in the workplace and where they can go as women, that they can come to us for free legal support."
The Awkward Conversations workshop takes place Monday February 12 at 5:15pm at Emporia Tattoo, located at Level 1, 80 Brisbane Street, Launceston.
RSVPs can be made through verity@womenslegaltas.org.au.
"Let's get awkward together," Ms Quill said.
