A megalomaniac, a fool and a bully: Why Trump's resurgence is concerning

Any reasonable Australian ought to be concerned about Donald Trump's resurgence.
He is a megalomaniac and a fool, a dangerous character because he would weaken the West and hand Russia victory in Ukraine.
He is a bully who likes to purge vulnerable nations while sucking up to dictatorships in Russia, North Korea and China.
This is how bullies operate.
They will pick on the weak but defer to strongmen and thugs.
He would weaken a currently united NATO as he did in his first presidency, with his America First delusion.
He fails to realise that Ukraine's fight is our fight in the West.
He refuses to understand that if Ukraine is not backed, Putin will go on to intimidate and dominate Europe.
It would also signal to China that annexing Taiwan is unlikely to provoke and engage Trump's America.
The world is witnessing the evil axis of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, all except Iran with nuclear weapons.
Trump would make this nightmare far worse than it currently is.
He is a loudmouth narcissist and misogynist. He rules like an autocrat, hiring and firing good people like you sort through mushrooms.
He has no idea about the nuances of war and no idea how to pursue a successful foreign policy.
So, I was puzzled why he was popular in Republican America, until I realised that he touts policies that would appear reasonable to conservative voters, and this is what makes him a force to be reckoned with in this year's presidential election.
This is how he has fooled his base.
So I picked through his policies, hoping to build the profile of a charlatan, but at face value some policies appear reasonable.
He backs the gun lobby in violent America, and vows to protect the gun industry.
He promised gun reform as thousands marched against gun violence after the Parklands school massacre in Florida, but changes were minor and aimed at heading off the mass protests.
He wanted to build a "Great Big Beautiful Wall" on the border with Mexico to stop illegal entries but under Democrat President Joe Biden the border issue is out of control and thousands of illegal entries take place every day.
It's not just Mexico.
The entire South America continent seems to be trying to get to the US via the Mexican border.
Trump was right and the Democrats should have listened to him.
He opposes climate change, wants increased police powers, he wants parents to have the right to hire and fire school principals, and he wants the death penalty for drug and human trafficking.
He wants the right to dismiss complaining employees and replace them with loyalists.
He will ban the teaching in schools of critical race theory and gender ideology.
He will purge "radical left" prosecutors and deploy the National Guard where local law enforcement refuses to act.
He will also bring back police powers to randomly stop and frisk citizens.
He will reimpose travel bans on Muslims from certain countries and impose tariffs on imported goods from countries that have slapped bans on American goods.
He would phase out Chinese imports and stop China investing in US land and US industry.
He would ban multinational trade pacts and negotiate trade deals individually.
In 2017 Trump axed the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal with numerous countries including Australia and New Zealand and this hurt Australia, but his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016 had the same policy.
Trump's former senior minder Steve Bannon recently told The Australian Newspaper that Trump was likely to honour Joe Biden's AUKUS pact with Australia and sell us three second-hand Virginia Class subs while our new nuclear subs are being built.
In his book Fire and Fury, a reference to Trump's threat to North Korea, political journalist Michael Wolff describes Trump's first 100 days as president in 2017 as chaotic, with back stabbings, hirings and firings and factional wars between Steve Bannon and Trump's daughter Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner.
Wolff described Trump as lacking concentration, never read briefing papers and relied on his own vague instincts.
He distrusted the CIA, FBI and Department of Justice. Public administration in Washington became dysfunctional.
Trump opposes Joe Biden's attempt to get funds for Ukraine by a southern border deal with Republicans.
The plan involved $US60 billion for Ukraine and $US14 billion for Israel plus funds for US military operations in the Middle East.
The deal included a cap on southern border immigration numbers, but Trump said the support for Ukraine and Israel should not be linked to the southern border.
Clearly he plans to abandon Ukraine if he becomes president.
He said he could end the war in a day.
This can only mean a Russian victory.
It would send Europe back to the future again in the 1930s, and a new Hitler.
I'm hoping that the courts in America stop him. They will be doing the Western world a huge favour.
