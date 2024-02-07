Avebury Nickel Mine closing: More than 200 West Coast jobs to vanish

The troubled Avebury Nickel Mine will close, throwing more than 200 West Coast jobs on the scrapheap.
The move is part of a price-driven bloodbath in the nickel sector that has forced a string of mines out of production.
Efforts to sell the mine after owner Mallee Resources Limited got into strife last year did not lead to a deal, although there was some interest from potential buyers
Mallee's receivers and managers, KordaMentha, said the mine, near Zeehan, would transition to a care and maintenance program.
That would require a small number of jobs.
Some of the workers are likely to be picked up by other Tasmanian mines.
It is not clear how many.
"The receivers and managers have been operating Avebury while looking for a long-term buyer," KordaMentha said.
"However, the decline in the nickel price largely attributable to the significant year-on-year expansion in Indonesian supply has adversely impacted the sale process and motivation of interested parties."
It said the London Metal Exchange nickel price was more than 50 per cent lower than it was at the start of 2023.
"As a consequence, and as seen throughout Australia in other nickel mining operations, the sustained low nickel market has made continuing to run the mine untenable in the current environment," KordaMentha said.
Receiver Scott Langdon said: "As a number of other Australian miners have recently experienced, without a structural change in the market to properly value low-carbon, battery grade nickel, local mine operations will continue to be disadvantaged compared to their competitors."
"It is disappointing that, despite interest from global participants, current market conditions have presented challenges to finding the right path for a sale at this point in time.
"These external factors left us with no other choice than transitioning to a care and maintenance program for Avebury.
"We thank the Avebury workforce for their hard work and support throughout the receivership."
He said the receivers and managers were finalising the plan to move Avebury onto care and maintenance and would communicate it to workers and other "stakeholders" in coming days.
Mallee returned the mine to production in 2022 after a long period on care and maintenance under other owners.
KordaMentha had hoped to secure a buyer by Christmas last year.
