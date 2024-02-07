The Examiner
Probe of claims LGH death records falsified underway: Minister

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
February 7 2024 - 5:54pm
The LGH is at the centre of claims that hospital death records were falsified in an apparent cover-up attempt.
Claims that Launceston General Hospital records were falsified in a cover up is being investigated by the Department of Health, Health Minister Guy Barnett has said.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

