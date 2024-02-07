World War II veteran Edward 'Ted' James celebrates his 100th birthday

From growing up in Perth to joining the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at 18, World War II veteran Edward 'Ted' James has hit a milestone today by celebrating his 100th birthday.
Fellow Regis Legana Aged Care residents, friends, and his eldest son, Alan James, surprised Mr James yesterday with an early birthday celebration and cake. He is being taken out for lunch today by his son and friends.
Most of Mr James' family are scattered across Western Australia and couldn't make the trip to Launceston for his birthday. However, this was not an issue for Mr James and made for a great reason to get back onto a plane again.
"Two weeks ago, he flew over to Perth and back - would you believe - for an early birthday party with all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren," Mr James' son, Alan, said.
"Can't keep him out of the sky - he still loves his flying."
At 18, he wanted to join the Airforce but needed a parent's signature. When his mother refused to sign, he turned to his father, who had also been a war serviceman.
As a training pilot, he flew Tiger Moths. His affection for this plane has endured and was featured yesterday on his birthday cake at Regis Legana.
Mr James had even retaken to the skies in recent years, participating in joyrides over Launceston. "They looped the loop and barrel rolled and did all those things with him," his son said.
After recovering from an extreme bout of pneumonia, he was an instructor for advanced flying techniques in England from 19-23 years of age before marrying his wife, Mavis, in 1946. After having four boys, he now has 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mr James' secret to longevity is simple: "Live a good life."
