Vinnies and St Anthony's help families with the cost of living pressures

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Riverside has joined forces with Vinnies to help families with the cost of living pressures.
The school has included book packs in its school fees and is subsidising other costs such as camps and uniform items for parents.
Principal Jason Perry said he has witnessed a gradual reduction in parents' capacity to spend on anything that "costs extra".
Vinnies Member and emergency relief volunteer Eric Welsh says he has noticed changes in the amounts of disposable income that families have.
"The main pressures seem to be trying to cope with rental increases and mortgage stress - all due to the rising interest costs and general increases associated with the cost of living," he said.
"Compared to as little as three years ago, there has been a significant increase in demand for help during the period when families are preparing for their children to return to school."
