Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania honours young health professionals

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has honoured young Tasmanians working in the health field.
The nonprofit held its annual scholarship presentation on February 7 to celebrate its six new graduates.
The initiative was established in 2000 to give university students from various disciplines hands-on experience with rural health.
While other scholarship recipients were based in Port Headland, Broken Hill, Dubbo, Broome and Mount Isa, Holly Schorta moved to Port Augusta as part of her studies.
She was no stranger to the remote setting, having previously worked in regional Australia as a bushwalking guide.
"I moved into nursing and have always found the RFDS to be an absolutely incredible service," she said.
"So when this scholarship came, I just thought, 'oh my goodness, I really need to put myself forward for this opportunity."
Ms Schorta said the lack of health staff and services in rural communities had been challenging but also an "incredible learning experience".
"It was absolutely incredible to work with the flight nurses with the wealth of knowledge that they held and the passion that they had for the area," she said.
"I think this scholarship has been extremely beneficial because I'm now able to see what the RFDS does as a whole and how many people it supports every year."
Having finished her degree in December 2023, Ms Schorta will soon move to the town of Asherton in Far North Queensland.
RFDS Tasmania deputy chair Caroline Wells said the Tasmanian scholarship program was extremely valuable to the students and the communities they were based in.
"It is actually life-changing, and I don't use that word lightly," she said.
"We have significant workforce issues in rural and remote areas, so if that experience sparks some interest, then that's fabulous too."
