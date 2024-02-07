The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian woman prosecuted for not voting in federal election

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 8 2024 - 8:41am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Willing with partner Corey Hooper and two of the six children outside the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture by Ben Seeder
Kylie Willing with partner Corey Hooper and two of the six children outside the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture by Ben Seeder

A Tasmanian woman has been fined $222 and had a conviction recorded against her after Commonwealth prosecutors took her to court for not voting in the 2022 federal election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.