The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

Madeline was bedridden for six years, now she's painting 'moments of joy'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated February 8 2024 - 7:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Lebski is exhibiting her work for the first time at an exhibition this Saturday at Wildly Abigail. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Madeline Lebski is exhibiting her work for the first time at an exhibition this Saturday at Wildly Abigail. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Madeline Lebski spent much of the last six years bedridden.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.