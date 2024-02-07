Madeline was bedridden for six years, now she's painting 'moments of joy'

Madeline Lebski spent much of the last six years bedridden.
She said what got her through the toughest days were "everyday moments of beauty", like a window streamed with bars of sunlight or the dancing purple smoke of incense.
Now, she's putting those moments on the canvas.
The Launceston painter's first ever exhibition, Life's Glimmers - opening on February 9 at florist and gallery Wildly Abigail - captures what she calls the "small bits of the day that get you through the whole", the aimless love of existence.
"When you go through something like that, where you become grateful you can even move your body or get out of the house, it changes your perspective on life completely," Lebski said.
"Every little thing that I can do in a day, and that includes painting, is revelatory. My brain's been trained to notice and experience things like flowers and colour as pure joy.
"Now I can share it."
When she began recovering from the chronic fatigue syndrome which had confined her to bed for the better part of the last decade, Lebski began painting and soon developed a modern, minimalist style of still life.
Her first collection of 10 paintings - depicting everyday items of beautiful and banal varieties with unique perspectives of an artist like Paul Cezanne - will be on display for five weeks at the local florist business on York Street.
"For me, art has been so important in my recovery - it's been a kind of beacon of it," Lebski said.
"It helps me feel brighter, more optimistic and I hope that's how it's received; I want people to feel, when they look at the whole collection, that these are things that should make us happy.
"There are plenty of moments in our life that we take for granted; let's stop doing that."
Madeline Lebski's exhibition Life's Glimmers opens at Wildly Abigail, 144 York Street, opens on Friday, February 9, at 6:00pm.
